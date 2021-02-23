CCI Sponsored Vermont Business Strategy and Consulting Internship Program Information Session, Wed, March 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Join us for this information session on the CCI sponsored Vermont Business Strategy and Consulting Internship Program (VBSCP). For students interested in managing a business, non-profit, or other organization, or in management consulting as a career, the VBSCP provides an in-depth hands-on experience working on a key strategic management issue for an actual enterprise (see posting in Handshake for the two clients and possible projects).

Hear more about the program from Management Professor of the Practice and VBSCP Director Ami Biswas, and talk with some of the students who participated in previous summers.