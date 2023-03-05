Case Interview Intensive Workshop for those interested in consulting

This intensive program is designed to help students and recent grads, as well as career changers gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to excel during fall recruiting season. We will demystify the process. You will learn the hypothesis-driven structured problem-solving approach used by many of the top strategy consulting firms. You will begin to have the confidence to engage with the interviewer and be yourself while being transparent about your thought process.

Two choices of time on the evening of Wednesday, March 22. (yes, this is spring break). Cost is $40 for the 2.5 hour session.

Case Questions founder MARC COSENTINO has trained more than 150,000 people. Each year, Cosentino leads in-person workshops at 45-50 top MBA programs and colleges. He coaches career services professionals. He trains science PhDs at Fortune 500 companies to think more like businesspeople. And he consults to a range of private sector firms, government agencies, and nonprofits. Santa Barbara-based Cosentino is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School and the University of Denver.

