Careers in Environmental Consulting at ICF: Sustainability/Climate Change

Recent alumnae, Caroline Wolfe ’19, reached out to CCI to let us know that she’s been working at ICF as a climate change and sustainability analyst and is working on a range of domestic and international climate issues. She also wanted to offer herself up as a contact if you are interested in ICF and environmental consulting. In addition, she wanted to let folks know that ICF was hosting a Career Panel on Environmental Consulting on June 23rd. See details and registration below.

Do you want to help make progress on some of the world’s toughest challenges? Do you want to continuously learn and grow your expertise? Are you looking for variety and dynamic projects where you collaborate with others? Then consulting may be a great fit for you. We want to show you what’s so fulfilling about a career in environmental consulting. Learn about this career path by joining our event!

DATE: June 23rd, 2021

TIME: 12:00pm – 1:00pm EST