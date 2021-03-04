Career Conversation and a Media Industry discussion with George Chan ’05, Senior Director of Business Strategy with Nickelodeon’s Growth Marketing team – Thursday, March 11

Please join us for a Career Conversation and a Media Industry Discussion with George Chan ’05, Senior Director of Business Strategy within Nickelodeon’s Growth Marketing team. George will discuss his career journey and current trends in the industry.

Based on George’s recommendation, we will also discuss three articles titled “Box Office: Warner Bros. Has Replaced Universal As A Savior For Movie Theaters,” “Can Subscription Video Providers Hold On to Their New Customers?” and “Industry Voices— KS&R: Appetite for social grows as video becomes main course.”

George is the Senior Director of Business Strategy within Nickelodeon’s Growth Marketing team. He focuses on increasing reach and engagement for Nickelodeon’s digital video content across the company’s owned and operated channels and third-party distributors such as Paramount+. He also develops the strategy for targeting consumers for new growth initiatives such as podcasts, mobile gaming, music and virtual events. Prior, George was Director of Digital Platforms & Strategy at WarnerMedia where he collaborated with various teams across WB Digital Networks, Sales & Distribution, Business Development, Corporate Strategy and DC Comics. Some of his projects include launching Boomerang, DC Universe and HBO Max. He also crafted strategies to capitalize on changing consumer behaviors and managed projects focused on emerging technologies (VR/AR, autonomous vehicles, etc.).

George has bachelor’s degree in economics from Middlebury College and began his career at a boutique marketing and strategy consulting firm. In 2006, he moved to Beijing to manage a machine learning tech startup where his clients were China’s three largest news agencies. Following his time in China, George obtained his MBA from UCLA and interned at Paramount Pictures in both Home Media Distribution Strategy and Theatrical Research & Strategy.

