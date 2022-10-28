Cadent Consulting Group virtual info session on Tuesday, November 1

Join recruiters from Cadent Consulting Group to learn more about their upcoming business analyst opportunities. Midd alums have worked there in the past and they reached out to specifically talk with you!

Tuesday, November 1 at 6 pm. Click here to register.

Cadent Consulting Group is a boutique marketing, category, and sales consulting firm in the consumer goods space that enables clients to accelerate their growth and increase profitability. We do this through the strategic implementation of insights gleaned from data analytics and industry experience.

Cadent’s consulting team has a broad range of experience in consumer products with backgrounds in brand management, customer marketing, consulting, and field sales