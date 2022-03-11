Boston Consulting Group – upcoming events

The season is approaching. Save the dates below. You don’t have to go to everything!
Information Session:
- Wednesday, March 23rd 7PM: Welcome to BCG!
BCG Walk + Talks:
Designed for the students to listen in podcast style and hear from BCG Associates about why we think BCG is a great place to launch your career!
- Tuesday, April 19th 7PM: BCG Boston Walk + Talk
- Tuesday, April 19th 7PM: BCG DC Walk + Talk
- Wednesday, April 20th 7PM: BCG New Jersey Walk + Talk
- Wednesday, April 20th 7PM: BCG Pittsburgh Walk + Talk
- Thursday, April 21st 7PM: BCG NYC Walk + Talk
- Thursday, April 21st 7PM: BCG Philadelphia Walk + Talk
Full-time and Internship Application Dates:
July Full-time + Summer Associate Application Deadline #1
September Full-time + Summer Associate Application Deadline #2
Date TBD Growing Future Leaders Sophomore Internship Program