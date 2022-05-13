BCG Summer Sessions is a series of virtual talks through which BCGers will share insider perspectives on what it’s like to be an Associate at BCG. You’ll learn about the impactful work we do, meet BCGers from offices across North America, and hear about the many opportunities, support systems, programs, and tools we offer to help our Associates learn, grow, succeed—and have fun!—at BCG and beyond. We’ll also cover details on the recruiting process, and give you a chance to ask the questions most on your mind about consulting and BCG. We hope you’ll join us this summer!

Register to learn more about BCG Summer Sessions by uploading your latest resume here in time for our first session on June 1st. After doing so, you’ll receive an e-mail within a week or two sharing the full calendar of events so you can plan which you’ll want to attend throughout June. Zoom details for each session will be sent the same day as the event is scheduled to take place. Although registration collects academic information, we would like to emphasize that this is not a job application for the Associate role at BCG. This program is a way for us to get to know you and you to get to know BCG prior to our application deadlines.