BCE Consulting, with alums, on campus for 1-1 chats and info session 10/25

One on One Chats with the BCE Consulting Team:

Craig Belanger (Managing Partner), Joe Giandomenico (Manager, Middlebury 2015.5), and Henry Walsh (Analyst, Middlebury 2021) from BCE Consulting will be hosting one-on-one chats for Seniors interested in management and strategy consulting. If you are interested in learning more about management and strategy consulting and BCE Consulting, we recommend you submit your resume and sign up for a 30 minute in-person appointment to learn more about the firm, opportunities, and how to effectively navigate the recruiting process.

Sign up (apply with a resume) on Handshake now. Click HERE

Students should plan to come dressed for success (business casual attire) and be prepared with thoughtful questions on BCE Consulting and the management consulting field at large.

BCE Consulting Information Session:

Craig Belanger (Managing Partner), Joe Giandomenico (Manager, Middlebury 15.5’), and Henry Walsh (Analyst, Middlebury 2021) from BCE Consulting will be hosting an in-person information session on the firm and the Analyst position. We encourage those with an interest in management and strategy consulting, but also those that are new to the profession and are looking to learn more, to attend this session. The information session will be an hour long with time for questions at the end. Look forward to seeing you there!

Monday October 25 at 6 pm. Location TBA. Check Handshake soon.