Bain Capital 2024 Summer Analyst – Path into Private Equity

The Path into Private Equity (PiPE) program is a 10-week Summer Analyst internship designed to create informative opportunities in investing for traditionally underrepresented groups in private equity; including, but not limited to, Black, Latinx, LGBTQ+, Native American, Asian-American, Pacific Islander, First-Generation, and female-identifying candidates.

As a Summer Analyst, you will get exposure to a breadth of industries, multiple types of investments, and significant deal experience in a short period of time.

The PiPE Summer Analyst program is available to students from traditionally underrepresented groups in investing who are currently in their sophomore year of an undergraduate program. Candidates should have an excellent academic track record and strong quantitative, leadership and communication skills. This Boston-based program commences in June 2024 with the potential for a full-time o­ffer of employment in July 2025.

Learn more and apply in Handshake here