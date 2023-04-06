Attention Seniors with job offers, and all other planning for opportunities investment banking, consulting, or private equity

The Center for Careers and Internships, Middlebury Women on Wall Street, and the Student Investment Committee invite students planning to begin their careers in investment banking or consulting to this session led by Maggie Caputi ’16 of Amity Search Partners on Thursday, April 13th at 5:00 p.m.

Amity represents upwards of 50 firms each year and places over 100 analyst-level candidates annually in a wide range of industry leading private equity firms (buyout funds, venture capital, and growth equity), hedge funds (special situations, long/short, distressed, event-driven and activist) and asset management firms (sovereign wealth funds and family offices).

In order to stay in touch, Maggie would like to collect resumes from interested juniors and seniors — especially anyone going into banking/consulting/investing jobs. Please submit via this link before April 12 at 11:55 p.m. Seniors who have accepted banking/consulting/investing jobs — please make sure to note this on your resume by listing the company/group/location of where they will be working on your resume.In her session on April 13, Maggie will discuss how to navigate the buy-side recruiting process coming out of Middlebury or investment banking and/or management consulting programs. The target audience for this session is juniors and seniors pursuing IB and/or consulting who want to understand the buy-side recruiting process. Of course, forward-thinking first years and sophomores are welcome to attend.