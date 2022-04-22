Attention International Students – OPT/STEM work authorization session with immigration attorney

International Student & Scholar Services (ISSS) invites Middlebury international undergraduate and graduate students as well as recent alumni on OPT/STEM OPT to attend.

Attorney Megan Kludt, a partner at the immigration law firm Curran, Berger & Kludt, will provide an overview of U.S. visa options after students complete their Middlebury degree and OPT/STEM work authorization. Join us to learn about available employment and post-graduation visa categories—beyond standard and STEM OPT (Optional Practical Training). She will discuss H-1B processes, Legal Permanent Residency and more. Come with your questions!

The focus of this session is on visa options after completing your student status. (Note: Questions about OPT/STEM OPT should be directed to isss@middlebury.edu and will not be addressed at this session.)

Monday, April 25th

Presentation 4:30-5:30 pm PDT, followed by 15-min Q&A