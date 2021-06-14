You’re Invited! We’re excited to announce registration is now open for the 2021 AT&T’s Summer Learning Academy and you’re invited to this exciting educational experience.



For two weeks of powerful learning in July, AT&T connects you to live speakers who are experts in their field like Sal Khan, Troy Aikman, Rachel McGowan and many more surprise speakers yet to be announced.



With a variety of topics that cover business, technology, diversity and personal growth, there is something for everyone.



The AT&T Summer Learning Academy provides access to online courses powered by AT&T’s award winning curriculum including Time Management, Artificial Intelligence, Design Thinking, Personal Branding, Effective Listening, Professional Writing Skills and many more topics.



Interested? Check out the details and register below:



Audience: All High School and College Students

Dates: July 12 – July 23, 2021

Platform: Summer Learning Academy Website



