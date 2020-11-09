Are you searching a spring internship?

One source of spring internships is Handshake. Login and filter by keyword “spring”. Here are a few business-related opportunities that are currently posted for your consideration. Please make sure to apply well before the deadline, as most employers review applications on a rolling basis.

The American Junior Golf Association is looking for talented and well-rounded applicants to serve as operations or communications interns. Deadline: November 14 PAID

Nonviolence International has several roles including a remote winter/spring internship in nonprofit management, assisting with financial reporting to the federal government and completion of 990 forms. Deadline: November 20

Innovation Hub is a public radio program, produced by GBH and distributed by PRX, that airs on more than 120 stations, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Houston, and Philadelphia. Innovation Hub is a weekly, hour-long show that focuses on big ideas and new research, in the areas of education, technology, health, culture, business, the environment and more. GBH internships provide students with valuable work experience and real-world knowledge across many different fields of study, from TV and radio production, to web design, accounting, law, and other administrative arenas. REMOTE Deadline: November 27 PAID

GBH‘s Development intern will have a unique opportunity to learn about the dynamic facets of fundraising at GBH working with multiple teams including Major Gifts, Foundation Development, Board Relations, Development Special Events, Gift Planning & Endowment, Research, and the Ralph Lowell Society. Deadline: November 27 PAID

Recently named one of Baltimore’s Best Places to Work, the National Aquarium is a nonprofit aquatic education and conservation organization, the jewel of the city’s Inner Harbor redevelopment. There are spring internships available in finance, marketing, philanthropy, and more. Deadline: December 1.

Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), a premier global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm, is seeking interns for the spring 2020 with knowledge of Africa, China, the Middle East and North Africa, the Americas, East Asia and Pacific, South Asia, Europe, Health and Life Sciences/Global Health Solutions, Sustainability, Global Innovation & Growth, Business Development, Communications or Marketing (BDCM). Deadline: December 31 PAID

ISlide is looking for a creative, dedicated, organized, high-energy student to join the team as a Sales Intern. This position will provide the opportunity to gain hands-on business experience working in a driven and fun environment to provide custom premium footwear. REMOTE Deadline: December 31

Karbone Inc. is a fully integrated financial services firm that specializes in renewable and traditional energy markets. The firm houses key strengths in Capital Advisory, Brokerage, and Research services. – Brokerage/Resesarch Internship for Winter, Spring, and Summer. Deadline: January 31 PAID