Applications Open: PwC Non-Profit Consulting Remote Externship!

We’re excited to share that Paragon One is collaborating with PwC to offer a flexible, part-time, 6 week Non-Profit Consulting Remote Externship, open to students from ALL majors!
We'd love to invite the students you support to apply.
Details below
APPLICATIONS OPEN! Non-Profit Consulting Remote Externship with PwC
- Part-time (10 hours/week for 6 weeks)
- Running from early October – end November
- Mentor-led
- Training included
- $500 stipend
Program Overview: Students will learn strategic consulting skills to analyze and evaluate challenges from non-profit organizations using consulting frameworks, in an overall effort to help solve important problems. Students will be paired with a specific non-profit organization and dive into their strategic problems, such as development, impact assessment, policy / regulatory issues, process improvements, talent engagement, communication, and strategic positioning. Throughout this externship, PwC professionals will provide mentorship and coaching.
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Sept. 19
