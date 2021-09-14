Applications Open: PwC Non-Profit Consulting Remote Externship!

We’re excited to share that Paragon One is collaborating with PwC to offer a flexible, part-time, 6 week Non-Profit Consulting Remote Externship, open to students from ALL majors!

We’d love to invite the students you support to apply. Please share this application linkwith them.

Details below, and please let me know if you have questions, or if I can support you with additional resources, such as different sized posters for social media.

—————

