Analysis Group – summer 2021 consulting internship information

Analysis Group is one of the largest economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

We offer cutting-edge analyses and analytical tools to address business challenges that require rigorous, evidence-based research.

We collaborate with top professors from leading institutions to create a bridge between current academic thinking and real business issues.

We assist premier law firms in many different litigation contexts, including antitrust, healthcare, intellectual property and commercial damages, and with all aspects of litigation, including pretrial discovery, development of economic and financial models, preparation of testimony, and critique of opposing experts.

Here is the timeline:

Applications open on December 23

Applications are due on January 14

Interviews are held on January 27

This is a very Midd friendly employer with many alumni in the business.