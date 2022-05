Join in for a fireside chat with AlphaSights San Francisco SVP, Sloan Danenhower, to learn how to get the most out of your careers. This session will give you a unique opportunity to connect with Associates at the firm about your questions, polish your networking skills, and hear from a leader in the business world. All students who attend will be eligible for an accelerated application process!

Wednesday, June 1st from 6-7PM EST

RSVP here: https://ripplematch.com/t/5afc5205