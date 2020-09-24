Accenture Federal Services (AFS) Special Session with CEO and alum John Goodman

Accenture Federal Services Consulting: Special Session with CEO and alum John Goodman

Tuesday, September 29 from 5-6 pm.

Click here to go to Handshake and register and get the link. Follow all instructions.

AFS hired 8 Midd grads last year. They are a premium employer especially interested in Midd students looking for jobs and internships. This is a big deal! Attend to get the inside scoop from this special alum and senior leader in the field of consulting and IT.

At the forefront of innovation, AFS is focused on trends in information technology, including cloud, mobility, and social computing. AFS is about combining human-centric design with commercial practices and new technologies and they focus on delivering real outcomes –from rescuing healthcare.gov, to transforming one of the largest supply chains in the world for the Department of State, to redefining the student loan business and experience. They’re on the leading edge of fundamentally redefining the next generation of government.

Join us to meet John Goodman and learn more from other alums and also hear about the hiring and interview process from recruiters.