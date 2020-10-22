2 Consulting related events next week

Case Interview Workshop

October 28 at 6 pm. Click HERE to sign up in Handshake and get the link

The purpose of this workshop is to provide an overview of what case interviewing is and how students can practice before the kick-off of interview season, and run through an interactive case interview in real time.

It is hosted by Brendan Boler, Assistant Professor at the University of Virginia’s Batten School of Public Policy. Boler specializes in management consulting, high-performance coaching, and talent assessment and selection. He has extensive experience within the fields of management consulting and banking, having worked at Accenture, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

This event is sponsored by the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce.

Tuck Business Bridge Alumni Panel and Q&A with Andrew Neary, Middlebury ’17

October 28 at 7 pm. Click HERE to sign up in Handshake and get the link.

Join the panel followed by Q&A with Bridge alumni Sarah Ladouceur (Bridge ’18, Williams ’18), Andrew Neary (Bridge ’19, Middlebury ’17) and Tamara Gomez-Ortigoza (Bridge ’18, Dartmouth ’21).

The Tuck Business Bridge Program is an immersive and transformative certificate business program for liberal arts and STEM undergraduates.

More at http://bridge.tuck.dartmouth.edu/