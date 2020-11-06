2 Consulting events this week

Here are two programs worth checking out:

Analysis Group Information Session

Tuesday, November 10 at 7 pm

Are you interested in contributing meaningfully to teams working on interesting and relevant business problems? Would you like to work in a research-oriented, open-door environment that emphasizes teamwork and collaboration?

Analysis Group, Inc. (AG) provides expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. We have built a reputation for excellence with our collaborative approach that allows us to integrate the best ideas of leading academic and industry experts. Throughout your career at AG, you will have the opportunity to help solve our clients’ most challenging legal and business problems across multiple industries in a research-oriented and academically rigorous environment.

Analysis Group is seeking rising seniors to join us for a robust summer internship in 2021. Join us for an information session to learn more about internship opportunities in economic consulting and how you can contribute, learn, and grow at Analysis Group.

Consulting & Data Science Internships J-term 2021: diiVe Coffee Chat

Monday November 9 at 3 pm

We are looking for ambitious and high performing undergraduates across all majors who want to apply their degree and build their analytical and innovation skills as well as professional experience, by interning with us this January or June 2021.

diiVe offers virtual internships and summer abroad programs in consulting and data science where diiVers will work in teams from around the world, building the necessary skills and agency to tackle the challenges of our fast-changing future. We are holding a virtual coffee chat on Zoom for all interested students to find out more. We will also have students who have attended previously to share their experiences and answer questions!

Applications are due December 1, 2020 for our January Program and December 15th for our June Programs.

Learn more here: www.godiive.com

Contact Devon Reynolds for more info: devon@godiive.com