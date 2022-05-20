1:1 Finance Accelerator with ModernGuild

ModernGuild is hosting this summer a 1:1 Finance Accelerator.

Who can participate: First years and sophomore (2024-2025 grads) actively looking for or interested in an internship in banking.

Additionally we encourage candidates who identify as: a person of color, female, LGBTQIA+, Veteran, first generation student, or persons with disability to apply

What: 1:1 Mentorship + skill acquisition exercises + networking + a guaranteed interview with one of our sponsors.

Where: All programming and events are conducted virtually. Given the flexibility of the schedule we would recommend setting aside 3-5 hours/week to dedicate to learning content & material.

When: Application deadline is June 16. Participant selections announced June 17. Virtual programming runs July 6-25.

Why: This is a fast track to learning about opportunities within the Financial Industry, developing skills that will be valued, and preparing for the recruiting process with a Financial Institution. Most importantly, participants will have a guaranteed opportunity to interview with one or more of our sponsoring companies!

All the details and apply here: https://homepage.modernguild.com/signup/finance-accelerator