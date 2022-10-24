CCI Career Paths

Explore

Social Impact

Back to the news

Winter Term Internships for Credit! Build Your Story


by

There are still 16 internships posted in Handshake that you can receive credit for. check them out below and apply through Handshake. Don’t delay; try something new or continue to develop skills in a sector you’ve been reaching for. You can find them all HERE in Handshake.

TitleEmployerExpiresJob Location
Winter Term 2023  Intern in Chambers of Federal District Court JudgeU.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts11/2/22 Boston, MA
Yellow House Community Winter Term 2023 InternshipThe Yellow House Community11/2/22Middlebury, Vermont
Winter Term  2023 –  Biblioteca David Kitson (Costa Rica) Teacher Assistant/InternMiddlebury College – Teaching English Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL)11/2/22Liberia, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
Editorial Intern: Winter Term 2023New England Review11/1/22Middlebury, Vermont, United States
Winter Term 2023 Intern – ResearchFCLTGlobal10/31/22Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Winter Term  2023 Sports Mentoring Program CoordinatorStride Foundation11/2/22Middlebury, Vermont, United States
Winter Term 2023 Legislative InternRights & Democracy11/2/22Middlebury, Vermont, United States
Winter Term 2023 Financial Analyst InternshipFocus Advisory Services LLC10/31/22Los Angeles, California, United States
Winter Term 2023 – Research InternNYC Office of the Mayor10/31/22New York City, New York, United States
Winter Term 2023 Intern – Office of General CounselMiddlebury College – Office of the General Counsel11/2/22Monterey, California, United States
Winter Term internship 2023: Health & Wellness EducationMiddlebury College – Center for Health and Wellness11/2/22Middlebury, Vermont, United States
Costume Shop Winter Term 2023 InternshipMiddlebury College Costume Shop11/2/22Middlebury, Vermont, United States
Winter Term 2023 Consulting Intern – diIVe VirtualdiiVe11/1/22Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa
Winter Term 2023 Comp Sci/GIS Intern (remote/in-person flexible)Treeline Terrains11/2/22Middlebury, Vermont, United States
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.