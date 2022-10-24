Winter Term Internships for Credit! Build Your Story

There are still 16 internships posted in Handshake that you can receive credit for. check them out below and apply through Handshake. Don’t delay; try something new or continue to develop skills in a sector you’ve been reaching for. You can find them all HERE in Handshake.
|Title
|Employer
|Expires
|Job Location
|Winter Term 2023 Intern in Chambers of Federal District Court Judge
|U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts
|11/2/22
|Boston, MA
|Yellow House Community Winter Term 2023 Internship
|The Yellow House Community
|11/2/22
|Middlebury, Vermont
|Winter Term 2023 – Biblioteca David Kitson (Costa Rica) Teacher Assistant/Intern
|Middlebury College – Teaching English Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL)
|11/2/22
|Liberia, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
|Editorial Intern: Winter Term 2023
|New England Review
|11/1/22
|Middlebury, Vermont, United States
|Winter Term 2023 Intern – Research
|FCLTGlobal
|10/31/22
|Boston, Massachusetts, United States
|Winter Term 2023 Sports Mentoring Program Coordinator
|Stride Foundation
|11/2/22
|Middlebury, Vermont, United States
|Winter Term 2023 Legislative Intern
|Rights & Democracy
|11/2/22
|Middlebury, Vermont, United States
|Winter Term 2023 Financial Analyst Internship
|Focus Advisory Services LLC
|10/31/22
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Winter Term 2023 – Research Intern
|NYC Office of the Mayor
|10/31/22
|New York City, New York, United States
|Winter Term 2023 Intern – Office of General Counsel
|Middlebury College – Office of the General Counsel
|11/2/22
|Monterey, California, United States
|Winter Term internship 2023: Health & Wellness Education
|Middlebury College – Center for Health and Wellness
|11/2/22
|Middlebury, Vermont, United States
|Costume Shop Winter Term 2023 Internship
|Middlebury College Costume Shop
|11/2/22
|Middlebury, Vermont, United States
|Winter Term 2023 Consulting Intern – diIVe Virtual
|diiVe
|11/1/22
|Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa
|Winter Term 2023 Comp Sci/GIS Intern (remote/in-person flexible)
|Treeline Terrains
|11/2/22
|Middlebury, Vermont, United States