Considering a Winter Term Internship for Credit?

|Do you have a Winter Term internship lined up or want to consider doing a J-term internship? Here’s the information you’ll need if you want to take part in an internship AND earn credit for the internship.
Find all the Information, FAQs, Timeline and Checklist here or follow the steps below.
STEP 1: Have your resume approved by a CCI Peer Career Advisor (PCA). No appointment necessary. See go/PCAs for times and locations.
STEP 2: Secure your internship. Check out the Winter Term internships currently posted in Handshake, visit go/findinternships for tips, or make an appointment with a CCI advisor or visit a PCA for help.
STEP 3: Find a Middlebury faculty member to serve as your academic sponsor. See FAQ at go/WTinternships for more info on academic sponsors.
STEP 4: Write your personal statement for your application for credit including 3 scholarly sources (see samples).
STEP 5: Download the Internship Agreement Form, read it, and initial all sections.
STEP 6: Create an Experience in Handshake – this is your application for credit. go/Handshake>Career Center>Experiences>Create an Experience. Select Winter Term Application for Credit/Funding and Winter Term 2022 and answer all questions marked with an asterisk. Immediately after submitting, attach your personal statement, your CCI-approved resume, and a signed Internship Agreement. Several funding grants are available for students on financial aid on a first-come, first-served basis.
Internship credit is approved on a rolling basis up until Dec. 1. Apply now!
Please note: Sophomores through Super Seniors who have been enrolled for Fall ’21 (exceptions apply) or those on an approved study away program (Middlebury or non-Middlebury) are eligible to earn credit during Winter Term 2022.