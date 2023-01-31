Winston-Salem TEACH: Learn More!

Dear Juniors and Seniors,

For those of you who are considering a career in Education, a new program has recently been launched in beautiful Winston-Salem, North Carolina called Winston-Salem TEACH. Winston-Salem TEACH is a new inter-institutional teacher preparation project being led by Winston-Salem State University, Wake Forest University, and Salem College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. We just received a $4.7 million Department of Education grant that will allow us to provide $30,000 12-month stipends to highly-successful undergraduate students to complete a graduate-level teacher preparation program and enter the field of teaching. Licensure areas include:

Elementary Education (grades K-6)

Special Education (grades K-12)

Secondary Education (grades 9-12 in English, Math, Social Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, or Comprehensive Science)

You can also follow us on Instagram or Facebook to keep learning more.

Winston-Salem TEACH is hosting a virtual information session via Zoom on Thursday, February 16th from 6-7 PM (Eastern Standard Time). All information session attendees will have their admission fees waived. You can register here.

Please contact the Interim Executive Director, Dr. Kate Allman, at winstonsalemteach@gmail.com if you are interested in learning more. Interested applicants can also apply directly on the Winston-Salem TEACH website.