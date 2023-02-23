What are you doing this summer? If your plans involve an internship, CCI can help you find one and even fund an unpaid internship.  

Handshake has almost 5000 paid and unpaid internships in all interest areas.

More internships and info on CCI’s Career Path Pages (see News and Top Resources tabs).

Check out Internships reserved for Middlebury students (many expiring March 1).

Some highlighted internships include:

Empathetics (great for Psych majors)

and lots of MiddWorks for Vermont internships.

Visit CCI’s Find an Internship page for tips on finding or creating internships.



View the recorded Find and Fund Your Summer Internship information session.

Visit go/SummerFunding to apply for funding for an unpaid summer internship. Must have an internship secured before applying for funding. Deadline: April 7!