Want to Use Your Degree to Make a Difference for the Next Generation?

Join Carney, Sandoe & Associates (CS&A) for a virtual info session focused on working in K-12 private, independent schools across the country.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 27th 2020

TIME: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm EST

CS&A is an educational recruitment firm that can help you get started as a teacher or coach in the rewarding word of independent schools—no education degree or teaching certification required. A CS&A representative will explain the process and benefits of our free educational placement service, discuss what it’s like working at independent schools, and share resume and job search advice.

Whether you become a master teacher or pursue a different career down the road, independent schools are a great place to work, coach, and even live. If you’re looking for your first teaching job, an opportunity to work with kids, or a way to translate your love of your area of study into a rewarding job, get started with CS&A today!