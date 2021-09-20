Want to share your intercultural interests and experiences with local school children?

Join Language in Motion – an educational collaboration that connects Middlebury’s international, study abroad, and upper level language students with local high school, middle school, and elementary school teachers, students, and classrooms. With support and training, Middlebury College students prepare and deliver lessons and activities that promote global awareness, intercultural competence, and language acquisition. Please note – topics are not limited to languages and language learning! Sound interesting?

We’re accepting 15 new presenters for the fall semester. The short and simple application is due Sunday, September 26.