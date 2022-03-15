Want to Excite Kids Teaching Them About Growing & Cooking? 3 Weeks Left to Apply to FoodCorps!

FoodCorps is looking for our next class of service members. Are you or someone you know planning to apply? The application deadline is March 31 and interviews are already underway. We encourage you to submit your application soon!



What does it mean to serve with FoodCorps? FoodCorps service members get kids excited about growing, cooking, and eating food. This full-time, paid position is ideal for anyone who’s passionate about making a difference in their community through teaching, gardening, and food justice. Learn more here.



If you’re not applying but know someone who might be interested, help us spread the word by forwarding this announcement!