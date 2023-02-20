Vermont Language Justice Project Job Opportunity!

The Vermont Language Justice Project seeks a full time Project Manager to expand and grow our statewide network and model for multi-lingual, multicultural, public health messaging on topics for Vermonters speaking languages other than English.

The Project Manager will..

​1. Work with Project Director and community partners to help the VT Language Justice Project expand and grow as a statewide network and model for multi-lingual multi-cultural public health and related communications.

2. Participate in script writing, producing and post production of videos in collaboration with Project director and project participants.

3.Convene, attend and staff biweekly multilingual task force meetings. takes minutes of meetings and distributes. Chair meeting when the director is unavailable. Analyze data from YouTube channels and other outreach sources in order to present information to the task force.

4. Assist in developing workflows for production, distribution and archiving of created videos.

5. Assist Project Director in developing and administering data collection to understand the effectiveness of the program and program videos

6. Assist in developing and maintaining a dashboard of metrics to show the value of the project and project materials.

7. Maintain and develop working relationships with stakeholders, grantors, project partners and others to promote the project and build its scope and value.​​​

Desirable:

Knowledge of the refugee, immigrant or migrant communities or lived experience

Familiarity with adobe suite, particularly premiere and photoshop

Familiarity with all things Google

​Pay Range: $22-24/hour based on experience + a very generous benefits package.

Click here to learn more and to apply!