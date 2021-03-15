UVM Spring Internship & Job Fair-MiddKids Invited

Register through Handshake HERE

This virtual recruiting event is open to ALL STUDENTS & ALUMS and has opportunities for everyone! Set up a time to speak with regional and national employers from all industries (City Year, Peace Corps, Urban Teachers, Environmental Services, Businesses, etc) who are excited to hire here in Vermont.

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Time: 12:00 – 3:00 pm EDT

Location: Virtually on Handshake

Virtual Career Fair benefits:

Have access to the fair from anywhere you have an internet connection.

Explore what companies and organizations are hiring UVM students.

Network with recruiters during video chats to learn more about their company.

Discover what job/s or paid internship/s might be of interest to you now and in the future.

Attend a Q & A Sessions by employers to find out more about their company culture, open positions and how to apply.

Important! Registering ahead of time will prevent any last-minute hiccups before the event, and allow you to get a glimpse at the employer’s participating, set up video chats with employers and get a lay of the land.

The Career Center is here for you – please contact us to set up an appointment with a career counselor and stay tuned for information on how to prepare for this virtual job fair.