UVM Spring Internship & Job Fair-MiddKids Invited

Register through Handshake HERE
This virtual recruiting event is open to ALL STUDENTS & ALUMS and has opportunities for everyone! Set up a time to speak with regional and national employers from all industries (City Year, Peace Corps, Urban Teachers, Environmental Services, Businesses, etc) who are excited to hire here in Vermont.
Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Time: 12:00 – 3:00 pm EDT
Location: Virtually on Handshake
Virtual Career Fair benefits:
- Have access to the fair from anywhere you have an internet connection.
- Explore what companies and organizations are hiring UVM students.
- Network with recruiters during video chats to learn more about their company.
- Discover what job/s or paid internship/s might be of interest to you now and in the future.
- Attend a Q & A Sessions by employers to find out more about their company culture, open positions and how to apply.
Important! Registering ahead of time will prevent any last-minute hiccups before the event, and allow you to get a glimpse at the employer’s participating, set up video chats with employers and get a lay of the land.
The Career Center is here for you – please contact us to set up an appointment with a career counselor and stay tuned for information on how to prepare for this virtual job fair.