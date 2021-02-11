Use your Break to Make Progress on your Internship Search!

For those of you contemplating an internship for this summer, here are some resources and tips to get you started.

Visit CCI’s Find an Internship page for lots of tips on how to find an internship.

On that same page, view two video presentations:

Find and Fund your Summer Internship! presented by Cheryl Whitney Lower, Associate Director for Internships & Early Engagement at CCI and Student Stories from Summer Internships, a facilitated conversation among Summer 2020 Middlebury interns who have lots of advice to offer!

Visit CCI’s Peer Career Advisors (PCAs) to get your resume reviewed before applying for positions and for help on your internship search.

A CCI-approved resume is required if you plan to apply for funding for unpaid summer internships, so see the PCAs now! They are holding drop-in hours during break (Feb. 15-19); no appointment necessary.

CCI Advisors are here to help! Schedule a Zoom appointment via Handshake with the CCI advisor that matches your career interest: Handshake>Career Center>Appointments. (If Health Professions or STEM appointments are not available in Handshake, email Hannah Benz or Mary Lothrop directly to schedule.)

More information coming soon on CCI’s Internship Funding Grants that provide funding for students taking part in unpaid summer internships. Funding applications will open soon and will be due in early April, so get started on that internship search! We’re here to help!