The Root Change Program in Design, Partnering, Management, and Innovation INFO SESSION

Join Beryl Levinger and Evan Bloom from Root Change as they discuss the upcoming August DPMI session. Also, hear from some of the MIIS students who participated in the January session.

In 2021, DPMI moved from its founding institution, the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, to Root Change, an innovative, ground-breaking NGO that tests alternative approaches to social justice and advocates for far-reaching change within the development assistance sector. Founding faculty members—Beryl Levinger, Evan Bloom, and Claudia Liebler–– continue to lead the program. Together, they have created an offering that responds to this timely question: “What do social justice activists need to know to successfully promote high-impact, sustainable initiatives that address local priorities?”

DPMI’s move from a graduate school to an international NGO offers participants many benefits including new opportunities to engage with practitioners. Root Change is deeply committed to nurturing the DPMI alumni network. Plans are underway to create ongoing connections between alumni and cutting-edge thinkers who are crafting innovative responses to the systemic causes of poverty, injustice, and vulnerability.

The next DPMI session will be conducted virtually from August 2-20, 2021. Days 1-3 and 11-12 are asynchronous. Days 4-10 and 13-15 synchronous and run from 9 AM to 4 PM PDT. Synchronous days are a mix of team-based problem-solving, client interaction, peer-to-peer feedback, and coaching from DPMI faculty. Program tuition is $1,250, but participants who register before July 1, 2021, are eligible for an early bird special rate of $1000. For further information, contact dpmi@rootchange.org. To register, visit bit.ly/DPMI-enroll

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 3:15pm – 4:30pm EDT