The Center for Community Engagement presents a Winter Term Workshop: Social Justice with Community Partners

The Center for Community Engagement is hosting a series of 3 Winter Term Workshops focusing on Social Justice in Community Engagement, and they’d love to have you join them!

Their goal is to create a co-learning space to advance social justice and build community between Middlebury College faculty and staff, Middlebury students, and Addison County non-profit organizations and social service agencies.

If you are interested in joining one or more sessions, RSVP here!

Here are the sessions and dates:

Understanding Power and Privilege

January 14, 2-3:30 pm

On Zoom

Social Identity and Intersectionality

January 21, 2-3:30 pm

On Zoom

Ethical, Strengths-Based Community Engagement

January 28, 2-3:30pm

On Zoom

RSVP link: https://forms.gle/F6ws9oEuDCNp2Qup7