Teach for a Just Future-Urban Teachers

Structural racism and inequality have kept generations of urban children from receiving the education they deserve. At Urban Teachers, we believe that qualified, highly effective teachers who stay in the classroom can empower students through learning. Our teachers develop the skills, hands-on experience and knowledge to ensure every child receives an equitable education. Urban Teachers and American University have partnered to deliver a curriculum that not only provides a grounding in high-quality K-12 instruction, but also teaches the importance of understanding and appreciating a child’s community and culture. American’s professors, selected for their student-centered approach to learning and experience in urban public education, deliver courses including “Race, Culture, and Equity in Urban Education” and “Trauma Informed Teaching Practices.”

Program Overview

Our program is intense. Our teachers receive a master’s degree from our higher education partner and become dually certified to teach in either elementary education, secondary English or secondary math, and special education. We offer more comprehensive coursework and personalized support than any other teacher training program. In the first year, our participants take part in a residency as they work alongside an experienced teacher in an urban classroom while taking graduate courses after school. In the second year, our participants become fellows, moving into full-time, salaried teaching positions, while receiving expert coaching from our clinical faculty. That guidance and support continue for the third year, during which time, our fellows develop their teaching practices to provide students with the support they need to thrive.

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES? ARE YOU:

Ready to commit to a career inteaching?

Eager to work with students in underserved communities?

A strong student? (GPA of 2.50 or higher)

Resilient in challenging situations?

A team player who welcomes feedback?

A professional with strong organizational skills?

Constantly seeking ways to learn and grow?

Admissions

Prospective teachers must:

Earn a bachelor’s degree by June 2022 (Juniors graduating by June 2023 are also eligible to apply for early admission.)

Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Exhibit our core competencies: relationship building, valuing students and communities, learning and continuously improving, commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and anti-racism, commitment to the Urban Teachers mission, adaptability and perseverance, and organization and communication skills.

Commit to the full four-year program in one of our cities.

Urban Teachers Invites You to Apply

Our application for the 2023 Cohort is now open!

We train teachers to be highly effective educators who empower every child through learning. Our teachers become career educators committed to equity and inclusivity, ensuring every student receives a great education. We believe access to a quality education gives young people the tools to become forces of change in their communities.

Be first in line to apply!