Summer Teaching Fellowship in Santa Fe!

Breakthrough Santa Fe seeks driven undergraduates of all majors to work as summer Teaching Fellows advancing our mission of educational equity and college access in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Breakthrough Santa Fe is the flagship college access program in the city, having served historically marginalized students for 20 years who seek to be the first in their families to go to college. Our students are highly motivated to succeed in school—a fact which is evidenced by their willingness to commit to the six years of quality programming we provide. We are a part of a national Breakthrough network that seeks to close the opportunity gap for first-generation students and to inspire the next generation of educators and education advocates.