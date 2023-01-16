Summer Internship for Aspiring Teachers @St. Paul’s School in NH

This from Donald Anselmi (he/him), Associate Director of the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School:

“The summer internship opportunity at St. Paul’s School in Concord, NH is a great opportunity for any students considering a career path in education, especially at the high school or college level. I attended a liberal arts college and even though I didn’t major in education, my summer internship teaching at summer programs really helped me think more about what I could do with my interests in Spanish and history! At ASP, interns will be provided with free lodging and food and we will also pay for their travel costs. And there is a $4000 stipend on top of all of that as well! This is an invaluable growth experience even if your students aren’t considering education/teaching as career! If you are interested, please keep reading as we want to cast the widest net possible!

Here at St. Paul’s School in Concord, NH, the Advanced Studies Program crew has been enjoying our travels throughout New Hampshire this fall, connecting with hundreds of motivated and talented high school students. Our hope is to visit all 88 high schools before the end of 2022!

While the primary focus of this program since its inception in 1956 has been to provide an enriching and engaging experience for New Hampshire high school students as they think about their options after graduating, we also recognize that it isn’t as powerful and lifechanging for these adolescents without the care and attention of the teachers and college interns who empower and guide them in all aspects of the program in this five week immersive experience each summer. Many college interns come in thinking about teaching as a possible career, and so many more leave knowing that this might be their next step after the mentorship and real-life experiences they have throughout the summer in the classroom, outside on the 1800 acre campus, and on the dorm.

You can learn more about the ASP experience more at this link and the classes offered at this link. These courses touch on many majors ranging from the sciences to the humanities, but we would love to have more college students apply who are studying engineering, computer science, biology, coding, data analysis, and genetics. If anybody from your institution is interested, they can reach out to me or start the application process here. We really need science and math majors!“