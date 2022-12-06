Spend the Summer Working for Reclaim Childhood in Jordan!

The summer internship program allows current college students to experience the inner workings of a small NGO, get hands-on experience with community engagement through sport, and work on their Arabic language learning. Reclaim Childhood has begun recruiting for our summer 2023 cohort of interns and the internship is posted on Handshake (search keyword: Reclaim Childhood.)

About Reclaim Childhood: Reclaim Childhood (RC) is a nonprofit working in East Amman, Mafraq, and Zarqa, Jordan with the mission to create safe and inclusive spaces for local and refugee girls to thrive by playing sports, working with coaches, and building community. Founded in 2008, RC runs afterschool sports programs, summer camp, and leadership programs.