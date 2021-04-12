Solve Climate by 2030 – Vermont panel

Tuesday, April 13 , 7:00p ET

Tune in to this webinar hosted by Franklin Environmental Center at Hillcrest on behalf of “Solve Climate By 2030,” a global teach-in designed to accelerate local solutions to climate change. The Vermont webinar is open to the public and is one of over 100 events in fifty countries, including 47 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. It will feature the work of Middlebury students and their community partners in an environmental studies course for seniors who collaborate with local organizations to address current sustainability issues in the region and elsewhere.



“Vermont farmers, educators, brewers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, policymakers, families, and individuals are all equal members of the Vermont community,” said Kate Holly ’21, an environmental studies major taking the course this spring and a member of the webinar’s three-person panel. “We can act on the individual level, as I believe we all should, but we should also be looking to take action together as a community. There is hope in this unified action.”

The Vermont panel, which will be moderated by Jonathan Isham, Professor of Economics and Environmental Studies, is scheduled to include:

• Johanna Miller, Energy and Climate Program Director, the Vermont Natural Resources Council

• Cara Robechek, Network Manager, the Energy Action Network

• Kate Holly ‘21, Middlebury College student and Sustainability Consultant and Writer, Middlebury College



The panelists will offer their perspectives on pursuing a just and sustainable energy transition in Vermont, presenting three ongoing class projects designed to support a diverse climate-economy workforce, affordable clean-energy methods of transportation for low-income households, and zero-net energy housing for migrant workers on dairy farms. Registered participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the webinar, which will be recorded for public use by Vermont educators and others.