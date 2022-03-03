CCI Career Paths

Searching for a Summer Internship? The Center for Careers and Internships (CCI) can help!


CCI’s Top Tips for Finding Internships

How Do I Get Help?

  • Drop into Quick Questions for help with your internship search, navigating Handshake, or to have your resume approved by a Peer Career Advisor (PCA). A CCI-approved resume is a requirement for applying for CCI funding and always strongly encouraged before applying for internships and jobs. 
  • Visit go/Handshake and click on “Career Center” to schedule an appointment with a Career and Internship Advisor in your area of interest.Handshake has over 4000 paid and unpaid internships! CCI advisors can help you find those that match your interests.

What If My Internship is Unpaid?

  • CCI has $3500 or $1000 competitive internship grants.
  • Funding deadline: April 10. Details, eligibility, FAQs, and forms: go/summerfunding.
  • Must have a secured internship and a CCI-approved resume to apply for funding.
  • Visit the Peer Career Advisors (PCA) for resume approvals no later than April 1!
