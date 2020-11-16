Receive $10,000 in Funding for a Summer Project That Promotes Peace!

Projects for Peace is an initiative for Middlebury students to design grassroots projects that build community and address the root causes of conflict.

Watch this video with Projects for Peace grant recipient Meron Benti ’19 on how to design a successful application. Password: aQL2G=AJ

The Innovation Hub will be holding virtual office hours on November 17 at 3:30 PM EST to answer any additional questions! Email hneuwirth@middlebury.edu for the zoom information.

The deadline to submit a project proposal is Wednesday, December 16 at 5 PM EST.

Learn more here.