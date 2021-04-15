Preparing for your Summer Internship!

You’ve landed the internship or have plans to secure one soon. How do you prepare for your internship and get the most from your summer experience? Hear from a panel of students giving their best tips and advice on making the most of your internship. The conversation will include working with supervisors, taking initiative, what to do when you make a mistake or don’t know how to do an assigned task, organizing your work, negotiating conflict in the workplace, advocating for yourself, preparing for and ending your internship strong, and more! There will be time for your questions as well.

Making the Most of your Internship!

Monday, April 26, 5:00-6:00 pm

Brought to you by Blueprint and the Center for Careers and Internships.

