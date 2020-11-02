Peace Corps Story Slam: Host Families

WHEN: Friday, November 13th 2020

TIME: 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm EST

Virtual Session

Join Peace Corps recruiter, Randi Dermo, for a virtual event and discover the benefits of Peace Corps service from returned Volunteers. Hear stories about the challenging, rewarding, and inspirational moments from returned Peace Corps Volunteers. Ask questions about service through a mix and mingle after the event.

Note: We will be holding this event on a virtual platform instead of in-person. Please register to ensure that you receive access to join the event.

Here are some other upcoming Peace Corps events to add to your calendar: