New Study Away Program @MIIS: Monterey Language Education Semester

Below is information about a new study away program offered Fall 2023 at our graduate school, the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in beautiful Monterey, CA. The program is designed to focus on language education (English or other world languages). They’re accepting applications now!

The program is the newly designed Monterey Language Education Semester (MLES), a collaboration between faculty at Middlebury College and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS). This study away program gives you the opportunity to explore core concepts and practices in language teaching at MIIS with a focus on social engagement. Coursework, which takes place during the fall semester, includes:

Language Analysis OR Introduction to Sociolinguistics (3 credits)

Introduction to Intercultural Competence (2 credits)

Principles & Practices of Language Teaching I (4 credits)

Service-Learning in the Monterey Bay Region (2 credits)

Language Teaching for Social Justice (2 credits)

Electives (2-4 credits)

This program is ideal for those who are interested in teaching language in the US or abroad, seeking out Fulbright teaching assistantships, or participating in the Peace Corps. Furthermore, the program can shorten time to completion of a full MA TESOL or TFL at MIIS should you choose to return for a master’s degree.

You can learn more about the MLES by visiting this webpage: https://www.middlebury.edu/office/study-abroad/programs-locations/california/middlebury-language-education-semester.

Jason Martel, Associate Professor, Program Chair, and Career & Academic Advisor, TESOL/TFL at Middlebury Institute of International Studies is happy to meet with you at any point to discuss this opportunity; feel free to email him at jmartel@middlebury.edu. If you’re interested in continuing on to complete an MA TESOL or MA TFL at MIIS after the MLES, he highly recommends that you reach out to strategize which courses you should take at the College to smooth the transition.