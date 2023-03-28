MIIS offers flexible graduate degrees in international policy, international education, and Linguistics – Info session Wednesday, April 12!

The Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS), a graduate school of Middlebury College, offers hands-on, immersive, and flexible graduate degrees in international policy, international education, and linguistics, that aim to educate students to advance understanding, promote peace, and drive change in pursuit of a more just world.

Come learn about the special scholarships, study away programs, and accelerated masters programs available only to Middlebury undergraduate students.

The graduate degrees are: International Education Management, International Environmental Policy, International Policy and Development, MPA in Social Change, International Trade and Economic Diplomacy, Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies, Translation and Interpretation, Teaching English as a Second Language, Teaching Foreign Language, and Translation and Localization Management.

Date: Wednesday, April 12

Time: 4:30pm – 5:30pm

Location: Axinn 220

Click here to RSVP in handshake!