Looking to Improve the World We Live In, But Not Sure How? Join Others @Midd

Ever yearn for something more to your career than the promise of wealth? Believe that the true way to happiness, is making other people happy? Then you likely have considered impact.

No matter what your career interest are, we want to hear about it! From AI development, to impact investing or global priorities research, the options are endless. Effective Altruism is a global community of students, professionals, and activists who frequently ask themselves and each other: what does doing good in the world actually look like? Why should we even consider the idea of doing good? And what are the most effective ways to do so? What goals are actually worth dedicating 80 years of your life to? Come explore these questions with us.

Get involved in our club! Go/ea