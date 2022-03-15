Looking for a Summer Internship with a Focus on Education-Check Out these Opportunities!

Here is a curated link for K-12 Education internships sorted by application deadline – don’t wait, apply now!
A few MiddWorks for Vermont, the exciting new paid internship program that CCI launched for this summer includes quite a few internships focused on education/teaching, early childhood development and policy initiates. Housing here in Vermont will be available either in Burlington or Middlebury, too. Apply before the deadline to secure your summer plans!
- MiddWorks for Vermont: Vermont Afterschool Inc., Intern
- MiddWorks for Vermont: Data Project Management and Data Governance Internship – Agency of Education
- MiddWorks for Vermont: Shelburne Farms Education Intern
- MiddWorks for Vermont: Federal Education Programs Intern
- MiddWorks for Vermont: Let’s Grow Kids Fundraising and Engagement Intern
- MiddWorks for Vermont: Vermont Agency of Education Licensing Research Intern
- MiddWorks for Vermont: ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain Internship
- MiddWorks for Vermont: Early Childhood Learning Partnership