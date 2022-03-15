CCI Career Paths

Explore

Education

Back to the news

Looking for a Summer Internship with a Focus on Education-Check Out these Opportunities!


by

Here is a curated link for K-12 Education internships sorted by application deadline – don’t wait, apply now!

A few MiddWorks for Vermont, the exciting new paid internship program that CCI launched for this summer includes quite a few internships focused on education/teaching, early childhood development and policy initiates. Housing here in Vermont will be available either in Burlington or Middlebury, too. Apply before the deadline to secure your summer plans!

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.