UN Competitive Examination Information Session

Join MIIS alumna, Eugenia Tumanova, and other UN Interpreters as they discuss the upcoming English Translator/Précis-writers, Editors, Verbatim Reporters and English Linguists exam. While English (A) and knowledge of two other official United Nations languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Spanish and Russian) is the target audience for the exam, attend this session if you interested in the potential to work at the UN as an interpreter.

