Learn to Teach at Harvard

Teachers change lives – be part of that change at the Harvard Graduate School of Education by becoming a teacher. Applications are now open for the new Teaching and Teacher Leadership master’s program, which will prepare you to lead transformative learning experiences that expand opportunity, fuel student success, and make a positive impact on young people and their communities.

We offer two ways to become licensed to teach in a U.S. school. In the residency model, you’ll jump in and make an immediate impact as a teacher of record in a Boston-area school, while gaining the rich and meaningful preparation you need. This model offers you extensive fellowship support that will make your master’s degree affordable. We also offer an internship model, for those who seek to ramp up teaching responsibility more gradually. Upon graduating from either model, you will be eligible to teach English, science, math, and history at the middle school and high school levels.

The application deadlines are November 1, 2022, for the residency model, which carries priority for significant fellowship support, and January 5, 2023 for the internship model.

Learn more about TTL at one of our September information sessions (on Zoom):

General Info Session, Thursday, September 15, 1pm EST (Register here)

STEM Info Session, Tuesday September 27, 3pm EST (Register here)

Harvard is committed to supporting new teachers – with extensive funding opportunities, mentors to learn from, and field experiences that will fuel your professional growth.