Upcoming Education-Related Events & Opportunities

Here are a few Education related events in the Handshake calendar:

CCI Funded: Summer 2021 EdTech Internship with Team4Tech – Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021, at 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

A fun summer funded program allowing you to work with students in Rwanda using iPad technology.

City Year, Teach for America, Reading Partners, and College Possible Present: “4 Pathways to Social Impact” hosted at City Year – Wednesday, March 3rd 2021, at 7:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST (6-7 CST)

A great way for you to compare several different education access programs that are trying to shrink the education achievement gap in the US.

Recruiting Session – Peace Corps Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at 3:10 pm EST – 4:00pm EST (12:10-1:00 pm PST)

A good opportunity to learn about Peace Corps service and opportunities in Education.

Want to spend a year in Spain? Come to the NALCAP Spain Info Session Monday, March 8th, 2021 at 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

A program of Ministry of Education of Spain through the Embassy of Spain in the U.S. where American college students, who are native-like speakers of English and French (in Canada), partner with elementary and secondary schools in Spain to bolster language programs, as teaching assistants (TAs) under the supervision and guidance of teachers of English or French as a World/Foreign Language.

In addition, here are some Handshake Opportunities:

Special Projects Intern at Burlington Children’s Space