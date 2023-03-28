Jumpstart Your Career In Education: Urban Teachers Info Session (Final Chance!)

What you’ll get out of taking a study break and attending this event on Tuesday, March 28th from 7-8pm:

Final Deadline: April 14th 2023!

Are you an aspiring teacher with little to no teaching experience? Urban Teachers prepares, certifies, and supports new educators to be highly effective so they can provide high-quality education for children by offering a master’s degree, coaching, mentoring, and job placement. Teachers who finish the program are committed to excellence, equity, and inclusivity, and have the skills and confidence to build lasting, fulfilling careers.

Join us and learn why aspiring educators choose Urban Teachers to become the great teachers every child deserves. We’ll answer questions, outline requirements, and help you prepare to submit an application.

WHEN: Tue Mar 28 · 7:00 am-8:00 pm EDT

WHO: Urban Teachers Teacher Preparation Program