Join 826 Boston with Various Hiring Opportunities

Just in from Middlebury summer intern, Patrick Wachira, some information and contact info about job opportunities at his Boston-based internship with educational access org., 826 Boston. For more details, feel free to contact Karen Sama, karen@826boston.org, 826 Boston’s Out-of-School Time Program Director.
“826 Boston is a nonprofit youth writing and publishing organization located in Roxbury, Massachusetts, that empowers traditionally underserved students ages 6-18 to find their voices, tell their stories, and gain communication skills to succeed in school and in life. Our high-impact programs are based on the understanding that great leaps in learning can occur with one-on-one attention, and that writing skills are fundamental to future success.
Here are the hiring opportunities (both full-time and part time):
- Bilingual Spanish/English Program Assistant
- Out-of-School Time Program Coordinator
- K-12 Programs Coordinator
- Writers’ Room Manager
- Institutional Giving Manager
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director
- Community Engagement Coordinator