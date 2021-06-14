CCI Career Paths

Join 826 Boston with Various Hiring Opportunities


Just in from Middlebury summer intern, Patrick Wachira, some information and contact info about job opportunities at his Boston-based internship with educational access org., 826 Boston. For more details, feel free to contact Karen Sama, karen@826boston.org, 826 Boston’s Out-of-School Time Program Director.

826 Boston is a nonprofit youth writing and publishing organization located in Roxbury, Massachusetts, that empowers traditionally underserved students ages 6-18 to find their voices, tell their stories, and gain communication skills to succeed in school and in life. Our high-impact programs are based on the understanding that great leaps in learning can occur with one-on-one attention, and that writing skills are fundamental to future success.

Here are the hiring opportunities (both full-time and part time):

  • Bilingual Spanish/English Program Assistant
  • Out-of-School Time Program Coordinator
  • K-12 Programs Coordinator
  • Writers’ Room Manager
  • Institutional Giving Manager
  • Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director
  • Community Engagement Coordinator
